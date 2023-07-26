Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Lola: The Bracelet of Courage
$1.99 Lola: The Bracelet of Courage by Sarah Cullen, Carmen Ellis, Zuzana Svobodova
The Season of Styx Malone
$1.99 The Season of Styx Malone by Kekla Magoon
The One and Only Ivan
$1.99 The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao
Riding Freedom
$3.99 Riding Freedom by Pam Muńoz Ryan, Brian Selznick
Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox
$1.99 Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox by Michael Buckley
Summerland
$1.99 Summerland by Michael Chabon
The Matchbox Mysteries
$0.99 The Matchbox Mysteries by Sally Gardner, David Roberts
Fortune's Bones: The Manumission Requiem
$1.99 Fortune's Bones: The Manumission Requiem by Marilyn Nelson
