Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for July 26, 2023 Deals Jul 26, 2023 $1.99 Lola: The Bracelet of Courage by Sarah Cullen, Carmen Ellis, Zuzana Svobodova Get This Deal $1.99 The Season of Styx Malone by Kekla Magoon Get This Deal $1.99 The One and Only Ivan by Katherine Applegate, Patricia Castelao Get This Deal $3.99 Riding Freedom by Pam Muńoz Ryan, Brian Selznick Get This Deal $1.99 Finn and the Intergalactic Lunchbox by Michael Buckley Get This Deal $1.99 Summerland by Michael Chabon Get This Deal $0.99 The Matchbox Mysteries by Sally Gardner, David Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 Fortune's Bones: The Manumission Requiem by Marilyn Nelson Get This Deal