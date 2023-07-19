Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2023

Max the Brave
$3.99 Max the Brave by Ed Vere
Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker
$1.99 Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker by Patricia Hruby Powell, Christian Robinson
Merci Suárez Changes Gears
$1.99 Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina
Wayside School Gets a Little Stranger
$1.99 Wayside School Gets a Little Stranger by Louis Sachar, Adam McCauley
The Summer of Bad Ideas
$1.99 The Summer of Bad Ideas by Kiera Stewart
Caught Offside
$0.99 Caught Offside by Andrea Montalbano
Hello, Universe
$1.99 Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly
Esperanza Rising
$3.99 Esperanza Rising by Pam Muńoz Ryan
Ways to Make Sunshine
$3.99 Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson
Besties: Find Their Groove
$1.99 Besties: Find Their Groove by Kayla Miller, Jeff Canino, Kristine Luu
