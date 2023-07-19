Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for July 19, 2023 Deals Jul 19, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Max the Brave by Ed Vere Get This Deal $1.99 Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker by Patricia Hruby Powell, Christian Robinson Get This Deal $1.99 Merci Suárez Changes Gears by Meg Medina Get This Deal $1.99 Wayside School Gets a Little Stranger by Louis Sachar, Adam McCauley Get This Deal $1.99 The Summer of Bad Ideas by Kiera Stewart Get This Deal $0.99 Caught Offside by Andrea Montalbano Get This Deal $1.99 Hello, Universe by Erin Entrada Kelly Get This Deal $3.99 Esperanza Rising by Pam Muńoz Ryan Get This Deal $3.99 Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson Get This Deal $1.99 Besties: Find Their Groove by Kayla Miller, Jeff Canino, Kristine Luu Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 Horror Books for People Who Don't Like Horror Here are the Bestselling Books of 2023 (So Far) 10 of the Best (and Worst) Fantasy Tropes The Best Mystery and Thriller Deals of the Day: July 17, 2023 The Best New Book Releases Out July 18, 2023 Books With Awful Taste, But Great Execution