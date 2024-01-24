Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for January 24, 2024 Deals Jan 24, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Ada Twist's Big Project Book for Stellar Scientists by Andrea Beaty & David Roberts Get This Deal $1.99 It's You I Like: A Mister Rogers Poetry Book by Fred Rogers & Luke Flowers Get This Deal $1.99 When You Reach Me by Rebecca Stead Get This Deal $1.99 Haiti A to Z by M.J. Fievre Get This Deal You Might Also Like What is Going On With the 2023 Hugo Awards? The Most Influential Fantasy Books of the 1980s The Best New Book Releases Out January 23, 2024 8 Gothic Science Fiction Novels That Will Chill and Thrill You The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 8 Mystery and Thriller Novels with Great Movie Adaptations