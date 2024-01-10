Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for January 10, 2024

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Today’s Featured Deals

Mary Poppins Box Set
$2.99 Mary Poppins Box Set by P. L. Travers
Get This Deal
A Butterfly is Patient
$1.99 A Butterfly is Patient by Dianna Hutts Aston & Sylvia Long
Get This Deal
Mihi Ever After
$2.99 Mihi Ever After by Tae Keller
Get This Deal
The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise
$2.99 The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart
Get This Deal