Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for January 10, 2024 Deals Jan 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $2.99 Mary Poppins Box Set by P. L. Travers Get This Deal $1.99 A Butterfly is Patient by Dianna Hutts Aston & Sylvia Long Get This Deal $2.99 Mihi Ever After by Tae Keller Get This Deal $2.99 The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Gemeinhart Get This Deal