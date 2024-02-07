Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for February 7, 2024 Deals Feb 7, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $3.99 Zora & Me by Victoria Bond and T. R. Simon Get This Deal $1.99 Shot Clock by Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds Get This Deal $1.99 The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read by Rita Lorraine Hubbard, illustrated by Oge Mora Get This Deal $2.99 The Scourge by Jennifer A. Nielsen Get This Deal $1.99 The House of Dies Drear by Virginia Hamilton Get This Deal $1.99 Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker by Patricia Hruby Powell & illustrated by Christian Robinson Get This Deal $1.99 Woven of the World by Katey Howes and Dinara Mirtalipova Get This Deal $4.99 Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library by Carole Boston Weatherford Get This Deal $3.99 Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Black Heroes from Past and Present by Jamia Wilson, illustrated by Andrea Pippins Get This Deal $2.99 In The Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington Get This Deal You Might Also Like I Heart Horror: New Horror Releases Out in February 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best New Book Releases Out February 6, 2024 New Comics and Graphic Novels to Fall in Love With This February 11 of the Best New Cookbooks to Watch for in 2024 The 23-Year-Old Publishing Satire That is Still Painfully Relevant