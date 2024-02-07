Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for February 7, 2024

Zora & Me
$3.99 Zora & Me by Victoria Bond and T. R. Simon
Shot Clock
$1.99 Shot Clock by Caron Butler and Justin A. Reynolds
The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read
$1.99 The Oldest Student: How Mary Walker Learned to Read by Rita Lorraine Hubbard, illustrated by Oge Mora
The Scourge
$2.99 The Scourge by Jennifer A. Nielsen
The House of Dies Drear
$1.99 The House of Dies Drear by Virginia Hamilton
Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker
$1.99 Josephine: The Dazzling Life of Josephine Baker by Patricia Hruby Powell & illustrated by Christian Robinson
Woven of the World
$1.99 Woven of the World by Katey Howes and Dinara Mirtalipova
Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library
$4.99 Schomburg: The Man Who Built a Library by Carole Boston Weatherford
Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Black Heroes from Past and Present
$3.99 Young, Gifted and Black: Meet 52 Black Heroes from Past and Present by Jamia Wilson, illustrated by Andrea Pippins
In The Key of Us
$2.99 In The Key of Us by Mariama J. Lockington
