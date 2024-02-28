Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for February 28 Deals Feb 28, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Maizy Chen's Last Chance by Lisa Yee Get This Deal $4.99 Unofficial Minecraft STEM Lab for Kids by John Miller & Chris Fornell Scott Get This Deal $3.99 The Anne of Green Gables Cookbook by Kate Macdonald Get This Deal $2.99 Dactyl Hill Squad by Daniel José Older Get This Deal $3.99 Be a Creative Changemaker: A Kids' Art Activity Book by Paula Liz & Bambi Ramsey Get This Deal $2.50 Body Boundaries Make Me Stronger by Elizabeth Cole Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 of the Best Sci-Fi Novellas To Read In One Sitting The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists 12 of the Best Accessories to Personalize Your Kindle How to Play D&D Online Whodunits Abroad: 8 Historical Mysteries Set Outside the U.S. Kind of a Big Reel: 8 Blockbuster Science Fiction and Fantasy Books Becoming Films