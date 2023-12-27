Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for December 27, 2023 Deals Dec 27, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99 Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? by Clarion Books Get This Deal $1.99 Curious George Stories to Share by Margret and H. A. Rey Get This Deal $1.99 Disney Manga: Pixar's WALL E by Shiro Shirai Get This Deal $0.99 Wally Takes a Weather Walk by Bree Sunshine Smith Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Thought-Provoking Fantasy Books You Won't Be Able to Put Down Here are the Highest-Rated Books From Every Country 20 Must-Read Cozy Fantasy Books Quiz: What's Your Dungeons & Dragons Alignment? Book Riot's 2024 Read Harder Challenge Barack Obama's Favorite Books of 2023