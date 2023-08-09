Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for August 9, 2023 Deals Aug 9, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 Eyes That Kiss in the Corners by Joanna Ho, Dung Ho Get This Deal $1.99 Outside Amelia's Window by Caroline Nastro, Anca Sandu Budisan Get This Deal $2.99 The Treehouse Library by Anna James , Marco Guadalupi Get This Deal $2.99 The Super Life of Ben Braver by Marcus Emerson Get This Deal $2.99 Enola Holmes: The Case of the Missing Marquess by Nancy Springer Get This Deal $1.99 Warriors: The New Prophecy #1: Midnight by Erin Hunter Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Overrated Literary Classics and 8 Books to Read Instead The Bestselling Science Fiction Books of All Time The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Most Underrated Comics, According to Goodreads The Best New Book Releases Out August 8, 2023 Beautiful Bummers: 12 Beautiful Books About the Saddest Stories