Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for August 30, 2023 Deals Aug 30, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Mission Defrostable by Josh Funk & Brendan Kearney Get This Deal $2.50 Clover Kitty Goes to Kittygarten by Laura Purdie Salas & Hiroe Nakata Get This Deal $2.99 The Underworld Chronicles: Books 1 - 3 by Jennifer Nielsen Get This Deal $2.50 Kat and Juju by Kataneh Vahdani Get This Deal