Children's Deals Book Riot's Children's Deals of the Day for August 23, 2023 Deals Aug 23, 2023 Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Evie's Wicked Runway (Descendants) by Jason Muell & Natsuki Minami $2.50 Hudson and Tallulah Take Sides by Anna Kang & Christopher Weyant $2.50 Bird Hugs by Ged Adamson $2.99 Doggo and Pupper Save the World by Katherine Applegate & Charlie Alder