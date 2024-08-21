Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for August 21, 2024 Deals Aug 21, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $2.99Crenshaw by Katherine ApplegateGet This Deal$1.99Kid Trailblazers: True Tales of Childhood from Changemakers and Leaders by Robin Stevenson & Allison SteinfeldGet This Deal $1.99Role-Playing Games (Gamer Baby) by Moloy Rossiter & BlueBeanGet This Deal$1.99Hanging with Vampires: A Totally Factual Field Guide to the Supernatural by Insha Fitzpatrick & Lilla BoleczGet This Deal $2.99Heroes and Horses (Greek Myths) by Caroline Hickey & Teresa MartinezGet This Deal$1.99Together We Swim by Valerie Bolling & Kaylani JuanitaGet This Deal You Might Also Like The Most Anticipated Historical Fiction Books of Fall 2024, According to Goodreads The 100 Bestselling Books of the Past 50 Years The Best New Book Releases Out August 21, 2024 The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Catch Up on the Best 21st Century Novels in 10 Books Why Hasn’t Amazon Released a Color Kindle Yet?