Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 26, 2023

This content contains affiliate links.
Zonia's Rain Forest
$2.99 Zonia's Rain Forest by Juana Martinez-Neal
A Kid's Guide to Native American History
$3.99 A Kid's Guide to Native American History by Yvonne Wakim Dennis, Arlene Hirschfelder
The Science Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
$1.99 The Science Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained by DK
The Last Beekeeper
$1.99 The Last Beekeeper by Pablo Cartaya
The Worst Night Ever
$2.99 The Worst Night Ever by Dave Barry, Jon Canneli
A Shocker on Shock Street
$4.99 A Shocker on Shock Street by R.L. Stine
You Are (Not) Small
$1.99 You Are (Not) Small by Anna Kang, Christopher Weyant
Anni Dreams of Biryani
$2.50 Anni Dreams of Biryani by Namita Moolani Mehra, Chaaya Prabhat
