Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 19, 2023

Ways to Make Sunshine
$2.99 Ways to Make Sunshine by Renée Watson, Nina Mata
Beetle Boy
$1.99 Beetle Boy by M. G. Leonard
Black Bird, Blue Road
$2.99 Black Bird, Blue Road by Sofiya Pasternack
Stonekeeper (Amulet #1)
$1.99 Stonekeeper (Amulet #1) by Kazu Kibuishi
The Babysitters Club: Kristy's Great Idea
$3.99 The Babysitters Club: Kristy's Great Idea by Anne M. Martin
The Dragonet Prophecy
$1.99 The Dragonet Prophecy by Tui T. Sutherland
Invisible: A Graphic Novel
$1.99 Invisible: A Graphic Novel by Christina Diaz Gonzalez, Gabriela Epstein
Until the End (Skulduggery Pleasant #15)
$0.99 Until the End (Skulduggery Pleasant #15) by Derek Landy
