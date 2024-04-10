Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals of the Day for April 10, 2024 Deals Apr 10, 2024 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Today’s Featured Deals $1.99 Wayside School Is Falling Down by Louis Sachar Get This Deal $1.99 Love Sugar Magic: A Dash of Trouble by Anna Meriano Get This Deal $1.99 Strega Nona by Tomie dePaola Get This Deal $1.99 Behind the Mountains by Edwidge Danticat Get This Deal You Might Also Like 8 Creepy and Compelling Historical Horror Novels 8 Sci-Noir Books that Blend Genres The Best New Book Releases Out April 9, 2024 8 Genre-Blending Nonfiction Books You Need To Read Read With Jenna, the Jenna Bush Hager Book Club The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists