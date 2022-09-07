Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for September 7, 2022 Deals Sep 7, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Midnight Children by Dan GemeinhartToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by The Midnight Children by Dan Gemeinhart Featured Deals $1.99 Over and Under the Canyon by Kate Messner Get This Deal $2.99 Lupe Wong Won't Dance by Donna Barba Higuera Get This Deal $0.99 Ivy and Bean No News Is Good News by Annie Barrows Get This Deal $1.99 The Oddmire, Book 1: Changeling by William Ritter Get This Deal You Might Also Like Quiz: Can You Match the Fantasy Novel To Its Opening Lines? 12 Must-Read Horror Books Coming Out This Month The Best Historical Fiction Books You've Never Heard Of New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week These are Every State's Favorite Stephen King Movies 10 of the Best Literary Podcasts