Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for September 29, 2021 Deals Sep 29, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Mi Casa is My Home by Laurenne Sala and González HoangToday’s edition of Children's Book Deals is sponsored by Mi Casa is My Home by Laurenne Sala and González Hoang. Today's Featured Deals $1.99 Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt by Kate Messner Get This Deal $1.99 Stella Brings the Family by Miriam B. Schiffer Get This Deal $3.99 Esperanza Rising by Pam Muñoz Ryan Get This Deal $3.99 The True Confessions of Charlotte Doyle by Avi Get This Deal