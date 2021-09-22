Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne Mastermind by Andrew Mayne
Riot Headline OUT OF DARKNESS Pulled For Review in Central Texas Middle Schools
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for September 22, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Lerner Publishing Group

Today’s edition of children's book deals is sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group

Today's Featured Deals

Pax
$1.99 Pax by Sara Pennypacker
Get This Deal
Show Me a Sign
$1.99 Show Me a Sign by Ann Clare LeZotte
Get This Deal
The Parker Inheritance
$1.99 The Parker Inheritance by Varian Johnson
Get This Deal
The Night Diary
$2.99 The Night Diary by Veera Hiranandani
Get This Deal
Start an Audiobooks.com Free Trial and listen to all your faves!