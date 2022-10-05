Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for October 5, 2022 Deals Oct 5, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Until Someone Listens by Estela Juarez with Lissette Norman, illustrated by Teresa MartínezToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Until Someone Listens by Estela Juarez with Lissette Norman, illustrated by Teresa Martínez Featured Deals $1.99 Mighty, Mighty Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker Get This Deal $1.99 Rickshaw Girl by Mitali Perkins Get This Deal $2.99 Dreams from Many Rivers: A Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems by Margarita Engle Get This Deal $1.99 The House in Poplar Wood by K.E. Ormsbee Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 25 Best Space Opera Books of All Time 10 Compelling Series Where Book 2 is Even Better Than the First The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon Finalists Announced for 2022 National Book Awards Riot Roundup: The Best Books We Read July-September 2022 Love ONLY MURDERS IN THE BUILDING? Read These Books