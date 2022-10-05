Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for October 5, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Until Someone Listens by Estela Juarez with Lissette Norman, illustrated by Teresa Martínez

Featured Deals

Mighty, Mighty Construction Site
$1.99 Mighty, Mighty Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker
Rickshaw Girl
$1.99 Rickshaw Girl by Mitali Perkins
Dreams from Many Rivers: A Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems
$2.99 Dreams from Many Rivers: A Hispanic History of the United States Told in Poems by Margarita Engle
The House in Poplar Wood
$1.99 The House in Poplar Wood by K.E. Ormsbee
