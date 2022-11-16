Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for November 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Miami Book Fair Online

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by  Miami Book Fair Online

Featured Deals

The Wish Tree
$1.99 The Wish Tree by Kyo Maclear
Get This Deal
Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy
$1.99 Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy by Melissa de la Cruz
Get This Deal
Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa
$2.99 Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa by Julian Randall
Get This Deal
Before the World Wakes
$2.99 Before the World Wakes by Estelle Laure
Get This Deal
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations