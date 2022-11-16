Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for November 16, 2022 Deals Nov 16, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Miami Book Fair Online Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Miami Book Fair Online Featured Deals $1.99 The Wish Tree by Kyo Maclear Get This Deal $1.99 Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy by Melissa de la Cruz Get This Deal $2.99 Pilar Ramirez and the Escape from Zafa by Julian Randall Get This Deal $2.99 Before the World Wakes by Estelle Laure Get This Deal You Might Also Like This is the Best Book of the Year, According to Barnes and Noble Booksellers These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors 12 Books to Make You Ugly Cry 42 of the Best Fantasy Novels From the Last 10 Years Science Fiction Trouble Feature: 10 of the Best Sci-Fi Horror Books How Many Books Does the Average Person Read?