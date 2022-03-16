Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for March 16, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
HarperCollins

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by HarperCollins

Featured Deals

I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912
$1.99 I Survived the Sinking of the Titanic, 1912 by Lauren Tarshis
Get This Deal
A Game of Fox & Squirrels
$2.99 A Game of Fox & Squirrels by Jenn Reese
Get This Deal
Efrén Divided
$1.99 Efrén Divided by Ernesto Cisneros
Get This Deal
Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero
$1.99 Isaiah Dunn Is My Hero by Kelly J. Baptist
Get This Deal