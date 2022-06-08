Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for June 8, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Young Zoologist by Neon Squid

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Young Zoologist by Neon Squid

Featured Deals

Falling Up
$1.99 Falling Up by Shel Silverstein
Get This Deal
Maya and the Rising Dark
$1.99 Maya and the Rising Dark by Rena Barron
Get This Deal
Nightbooks
$1.99 Nightbooks by J.A. White
Get This Deal
Redwood and Ponytail
$1.99 Redwood and Ponytail by K.A. Holt
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy