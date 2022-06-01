Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for June 1, 2022 Deals Jun 1, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. StarscapeToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Starscape Featured Deals $1.99 Coraline by Neil Gaiman Get This Deal $1.99 Greystone Secrets #1: The Strangers by Margaret Peterson Haddix Get This Deal $1.99 One Crazy Summer by Rita Williams-Garcia Get This Deal $1.99 The Doughnut Fix by Jessie Janowitz Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 of the Best Romance Novels Out in June The Best Mystery, Thriller, and True Crime Books Out In June The Best Audiobooks 2022 Has To Offer (So Far!) What Makes a Good Mr. Darcy? Which Bridgerton Character Are You? Take the Quiz! The Best Books You've Never Heard of (Spring 2022)