Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for July 6, 2022 Deals Jul 6, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press Featured Deals $0.99 Dolores Huerta: A Hero to Migrant Workers by Sarah Warren Get This Deal $3.99 Sophie Washington: The Snitch by Tonya Duncan Ellis Get This Deal $4.75 Ways to Grow Love by Renée Watson Get This Deal $4.99 Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend by Dawn Quigley Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Devilish History of the Wicked Bible Summer Scares: 18 Horror Books That Will Chill You to the Bone this Season I Cooked My Way Through a Jane Austen Cookbook. Here's How It Went. 10 Sapphic Dark Fantasy Books 8 New Nonfiction Books to Read This Summer Cookbook Showdown: The Best Chocolate Cake Recipes, Tested