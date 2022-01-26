Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations Tailored Book Recommendations
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for January 26, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Penguin Kids

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Penguin Kids

Featured Deals

My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich
$2.99 My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich by Ibi Zoboi
Get This Deal
The Train to Impossible Places
$2.99 The Train to Impossible Places by P.G. Bell
Get This Deal
Some Places More Than Others
$4.79 Some Places More Than Others by Renée Watson
Get This Deal
Planet Middle School
$4.99 Planet Middle School by Nikki Grimes
Get This Deal