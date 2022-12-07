Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for December 7, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Harlequin.com

Today’s edition of children's book deals is sponsored by Harlequin.com.

Featured Deals

A Wizard of Earthsea
$1.99 A Wizard of Earthsea by Ursula K. Le Guin
Get This Deal
From the Desk of Zoe Washington
$1.99 From the Desk of Zoe Washington by Janae Marks
Get This Deal
The Girl and the Ghost
$1.99 The Girl and the Ghost by Hanna Alkaf
Get This Deal
Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter
$2.99 Goodbye Autumn, Hello Winter by Kenard Pak
Get This Deal