Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for December 1, 2021 Deals Dec 1, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Lerner Publishing GroupToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group Featured Deals $2.99 Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston Get This Deal $4.99 Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja by Marcus Emerson Get This Deal $1.99 The Tea Dragon Society by K. O'Neill Get This Deal $2.99 A Friend for Dragon by Dav Piley Get This Deal