Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for December 1, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Lerner Publishing Group

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group

Featured Deals

Amari and the Night Brothers
$2.99 Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston
Get This Deal
Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja
$4.99 Diary of a 6th Grade Ninja by Marcus Emerson
Get This Deal
The Tea Dragon Society
$1.99 The Tea Dragon Society by K. O'Neill
Get This Deal
A Friend for Dragon
$2.99 A Friend for Dragon by Dav Piley
Get This Deal