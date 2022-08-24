Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for August 24, 2022 Deals Aug 24, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Albert Whitman & CoToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Albert Whitman & Co Featured Deals $3.99 The Lost Hero by Rick Riordan Get This Deal $4.99 Anni Dreams of Biryani by Namita Moolani Mehra Get This Deal $1.99 Outlaws by Jen Calonita Get This Deal $2.99 The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Geimenhart Get This Deal You Might Also Like What Is Going On With Barnes & Noble? The 15 Most Instagrammed Bookstores in the World Texas School Board Bans the Word "Transgender" from District New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult