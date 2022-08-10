Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for August 10, 2022 Deals Aug 10, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Marvellers by Dhonielle ClaytonToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by The Marvellers by Dhonielle Clayton Featured Deals $4.99 Anni Dreams of Biryani by Namita Moolani Mehra Get This Deal $2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story) by Daniel Nayeri Get This Deal $2.99 The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise by Dan Geimenhart Get This Deal $2.99 School's First Day of School by Adam Rex Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time South Carolina Senator Demands Book Removal; Threatens Public Library Jobs and Funding 30 of the Most Influential Children's Books of All Time The Bennet House from the 1995 Pride and Prejudice is for Sale! Can You Guess This Classic Book By Its Color Palette? 20 of the Best Book Series of All Time