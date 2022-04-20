Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Deals for April 18, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Oni Press

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press

Featured Deals

Premeditated Myrtle
$1.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce
Get This Deal
Yellow Star
$0.99 Yellow Star by Jennifer Roy
Get This Deal
A Case of Grave Danger
$0.99 A Case of Grave Danger by Sophie Cleverly
Get This Deal
Lowriders in Space
$0.99 Lowriders in Space by Cathy Camper, Raul the Third
Get This Deal