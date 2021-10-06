Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals of the Day Deals Oct 6, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. SourcebooksToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Sourcebooks Featured Deals $2.99 The Vanderbeekers of 141st Street by Karina Yan Glaser Get This Deal $1.99 A Girl from Yamhill: A Memoir by Beverly Cleary Get This Deal $1.99 Premeditated Myrtle by Elizabeth C. Bunce Get This Deal $1.99 Spirit Hunters by Ellen Oh Get This Deal