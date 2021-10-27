Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for October 27, 2021 Deals Oct 27, 2021 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Penguin Random House AudioToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Penguin Random House Audio Featured Deals $1.99 The House in Poplar Wood by K.E. Ormsbee Get This Deal $2.99 The Boys in the Back Row by Mike Jung Get This Deal $1.99 Alone in the Woods by Rebecca Behrens Get This Deal $2.99 Evelyn Del Rey is Moving Away by Meg Medina Get This Deal