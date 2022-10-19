Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for October 19, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Dynamite Entertainment

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Sponsored by Dynamite Entertainment

Featured Deals

Mighty Inside
$2.99 Mighty Inside by Sundee T. Frazier
Get This Deal
Monstrous Tales
$2.99 Monstrous Tales by Sija Hong
Get This Deal
At the Old Haunted House
$0.99 At the Old Haunted House by Helen Ketteman
Get This Deal
Arthur's Halloween 
$0.99 Arthur's Halloween  by Marc Brown
Get This Deal
Enter to win Book Riot's Reading the Stars and an Obvious State celestial bundle!
Fall into books as diverse as the universe with Tailored Book Recommendations