Riot Headline School Police Have Black Lives Matter Posters Censored, Students Protest
Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for November 24, 2021

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Kindle Kids - $50 off for a limited time!

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Kindle Kids - $50 off for a limited time!

Today's Featured Deals

A Place to Hang to Moon
$1.99 A Place to Hang to Moon by Kate Albus
Get This Deal
Hand-Me-Down Magic: Stoop Sale Treasure
$1.99 Hand-Me-Down Magic: Stoop Sale Treasure by Corey Ann Haydo
Get This Deal
Snow Place Like Home
$3.99 Snow Place Like Home by Christina Soontornvat
Get This Deal
Mindy Kim and the Yummy Seaweed Business
$4.99 Mindy Kim and the Yummy Seaweed Business by Lyla Lee
Get This Deal