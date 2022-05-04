Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for May 4, 2022 Deals May 4, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. HarperCollinsToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by HarperCollins Featured Deals $3.99 Alcatraz vs. the Evil Librarians by Brandon Sanderson Get This Deal $1.99 Measuring Up by Lily LaMotte, Anne Xu Get This Deal $1.99 Spark by Sarah Beth Durst Get This Deal $1.99 Egg Marks the Spot by Amy Timberlake Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of 8 Science-Fiction and Fantasy Books to Expect in May A Bookish Coastal U.S. Road Trip: Pacific Coast Highway Rapid City Area Schools Withheld 350+ New Books and Attempted to Quietly Destroy Them The Most Popular YA Books on TikTok Deconstructing LITTLE HOUSE ON THE PRAIRIE