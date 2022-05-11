Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for May 11, 2022 Deals May 11, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press Featured Deals $2.99 The Silver Arrow by Lev Grossman Get This Deal $2.99 Stargazing by Jen Wang Get This Deal $1.99 The Mystwick School Of Musicraft by Jessica Khoury Get This Deal $1.99 Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt by Kate Messner Get This Deal You Might Also Like Enough About Me: 12 Exciting Upcoming 2022 Memoirs 150 More Book Characters by Their Myers-Briggs Type Nampa, Idaho, Schools Permanently Remove 24 Books from Library The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of The Winners of the 2022 Pulitzer Prize Have Been Announced New Adventure Fantasy Books To Explore