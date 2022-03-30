Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for March 30, 2022

Tales of Ancient Worlds by Stefan Milosavljevich

Featured Deals

City of Ghosts
$4.99 City of Ghosts by Victoria Schwab
Dead End in Norvelt
$4.99 Dead End in Norvelt by Jack Gantos
M.C. Higgins, the Great
$1.99 M.C. Higgins, the Great by Virginia Hamilton
Missing May
$3.99 Missing May by Cynthia Rylant
