Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for March 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
HarperCollins

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by HarperCollins

Featured Books

The Stolen Prince of Cloudburst
$2.99 The Stolen Prince of Cloudburst by Jaclyn Moriarty
Get This Deal
The Darkdeep
$4.92 The Darkdeep by Ally Condie, Brendan Reichs
Get This Deal
Too Small Tola
$1.99 Too Small Tola by Atinuke
Get This Deal
Wishes and Wellingtons
$2.99 Wishes and Wellingtons by Julie Berry
Get This Deal