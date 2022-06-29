Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for June 29, 2022 Deals Jun 29, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Albert Whitman & Co.Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Albert Whitman & Co. Featured Deals $1.99 Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston Get This Deal $4.99 Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson Get This Deal $1.99 Ali Cross by James Patterson Get This Deal $1.99 Stingers by Randy Wayne White Get This Deal You Might Also Like 10 Best Mysteries with a Twist 22 More Great New Books To Read in 2022 11 Amazing Books About the Wonder of Trees New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week How Does Goodreads Make Money? 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now