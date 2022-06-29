Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for June 29, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Albert Whitman & Co.

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Albert Whitman & Co.

Featured Deals

Amari and the Night Brothers
$1.99 Amari and the Night Brothers by B.B. Alston
Get This Deal
Bridge to Terabithia
$4.99 Bridge to Terabithia by Katherine Paterson
Get This Deal
Ali Cross
$1.99 Ali Cross by James Patterson
Get This Deal
Stingers
$1.99 Stingers by Randy Wayne White
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy