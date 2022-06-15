Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for June 15, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Early Bird Books

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Early Bird Books

Featured Deals

How to Train Your Dad
$1.99 How to Train Your Dad by Gary Paulsen
Get This Deal
The Crossover Graphic Novel
$1.99 The Crossover Graphic Novel by Kwame Alexander
Get This Deal
Spirit Hunters
$1.99 Spirit Hunters by Ellen Oh
Get This Deal
Loving vs. Virginia: A Documentary Novel of the Landmark Civil Rights Case
$2.99 Loving vs. Virginia: A Documentary Novel of the Landmark Civil Rights Case by Patricia Hurry Powell
Get This Deal
Enter to win the best darned ereader money can buy