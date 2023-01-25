Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for January 25, 2023 Deals Jan 25, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 A Sari for Ammi by Mamta Naini and Sndhya Prabhat Get This Deal $3.99 Dawn's Big Date by Ann M. Martin Get This Deal $4.99 Melissa by Alex Gino Get This Deal $1.99 Percy Jackson and the Sword of Hades by Rick Riordan Get This Deal $1.99 Along the Tapajós by Fernando Vilela and Daniel Hahn Get This Deal $1.99 Eustace and Clyde by Marina Aizen Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists The Best of the Weird West: 8 Alternate History Westerns The 23 Most Influential Comic Books of All Time New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week 12 Portal Fantasy Books Like Forspoken When Did YA Paperback Books Become $15.99?