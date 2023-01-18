Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for January 18, 2023 Deals Jan 18, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $0.99 Luma and the Pet Dragon by Leah Mohammed Get This Deal $2.99 96 Miles by J. L. Esplin Get This Deal $1.99 Cat & Cat Adventures: The Quest for Snacks by Susie Yi Get This Deal $1.99 The School for Whatnots by Margaret Peterson Haddix Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best of the Weird West: 8 Alternate History Westerns The Top 10 Hardest Words for Americans to Pronounce 25 of The Best Kindle Unlimited Books to Read in 2023 The Best Dark Academia in Science Fiction and Fantasy 23 Great Books To Read in 2023 New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week