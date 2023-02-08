Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for February 8, 2023

Princess Academy
$3.99 Princess Academy by Shannon Hale
How High the Moon
$1.99 How High the Moon by Karyn Parsons
Fins: A Sharks Incorporated Novel
$3.99 Fins: A Sharks Incorporated Novel by Randy Wayne White
A Place at the Table
$1.99 A Place at the Table by Saadia Faruqi and Laura Shovan
Mighty, Mighty Construction Site
$1.99 Mighty, Mighty Construction Site by Sherri Duskey Rinker and Tom Lichtenfeld
The Undefeated
$1.99 The Undefeated by Kwame Alexander and Kadir Nelson
