Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for February 22, 2023 Deals Feb 22, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $1.99 Be You! by Peter H. Reynolds Get This Deal $1.99 Paletero Man by Lucky Diaz, Micah Player Get This Deal $2.99 Stella's Stellar Hair by Yesenia Moises Get This Deal $1.99 Kicks by Van G. Garrett and Reggie Brown Get This Deal $2.25 The Complete Cookbook for Young Chefs by America's Test Kitchen Get This Deal $2.99 The Complete Baking Book for Young Chefs by America's Test Kitchen Get This Deal You Might Also Like The 22 Best Fantasy Books of All Time We Go Way Back: 25 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of the Past 10 Years 20 Genre-Defying Sci-Fi Books That Broke the Mold Can You Guess the Sci-Fi Book Based On Its 1-Star Reviews? New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists