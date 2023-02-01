Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for February 1, 2023 Deals Feb 1, 2023 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. $2.99 The One and Only Bob by Katherine Applegate and Patricia Castelao Get This Deal $1.99 Healer of the Water Monster by Brian Young Get This Deal $0.99 Our World is a Family by Miry Whitehill, Jennifer Jackson, and Nomar Perez Get This Deal $1.99 The Dragon with a Chocolate Heart by Stephanie Burgis Get This Deal You Might Also Like Here are the 2023 Newbery, Caldecott, and Printz Award Winners The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to All the Lists Where to Buy Cheap Books 8 of the Best Mixed Media Horror and Thriller Novels February 2023 Horoscopes and Book Recommendations New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week