Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for December 14, 2022

Featured Deals

Red, White, and Whole
$1.99 Red, White, and Whole by Rajani LaRocca
Osnat and Her Dove: The True Story of the World's First Female Rabbi
$2.99 Osnat and Her Dove: The True Story of the World's First Female Rabbi by Sigal Samuel
A World of Cookies for Santa
$1.99 A World of Cookies for Santa by M.E Furman
Amelia Bedelia Wraps It Up
$1.99 Amelia Bedelia Wraps It Up by Herman Parish
