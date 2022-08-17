Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for August 17, 2022 Deals Aug 17, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The Elephant Girl from Jimmy Patterson Books Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by The Elephant Girl from Jimmy Patterson Books Featured Deals $1.99 How to Write a Story by Kate Messner Get This Deal $2.99 Small Spaces by Katherine Arden Get This Deal $1.99 African Icons: Ten People Who Shaped History by Tracey Baptiste Get This Deal $2.99 Generation Misfits by Akemi Dawn Bowman Get This Deal You Might Also Like 20 of the Best Science Fiction Books of All Time Florida School District Puts Warnings on 100 Books, including EVERYWHERE BABIES The Mental Health Benefits of Playing Dungeons and Dragons 10 of the Best Philosophy Books of the Last Decade 10 Books You Read as a Kid That are Worth Rereading as an Adult Barnes & Noble Huge 50% Off Sale