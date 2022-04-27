Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children’s Book Deals for April 27, 2022 Deals Apr 27, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press Featured Deals $1.99 The Carpet People by Terry Pratchett Get This Deal $4.99 I Am Able to Shine by Korey Watari, Mike Wu Get This Deal $2.00 Mr. Popper's Penguins by Richard and Florence Atwater Get This Deal $1.99 Charlie & Mouse Outdoors by Laurel Snyder, Emily Hughes Get This Deal You Might Also Like The Best Fantasy Books You've Never Heard Of The 10 Most F*cked Up Books We’ve Ever Read 10 Books That Feel Like Wes Anderson Movies 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now The Rory Gilmore Reading List: How Novel Here Are The Great Millennial Novels (So Far)