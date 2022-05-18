Children's Deals Book Riot’s Children Book Deals for May 18, 2022 Deals May 18, 2022 This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Oni PressToday’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Oni Press Featured Deals $1.99 A Sari for Ammi by Mamta Nainy Get This Deal $2.99 Lupe Wong Won't Dance by Donna Barba Higuera Get This Deal $1.99 A Place At The Table by Saadia Faruqi and Laura Shovan Get This Deal $2.99 Displacement by Kiku Hughes Get This Deal You Might Also Like Dear Publishing: I Will Not Be Reading Any "Manga-Inspired" Comics and Here's Why These are the Most and Least Popular States for Book Settings If You Liked This TikTok Favorite, Read This Book Next 50 Best Manga You Must Read Right Now 24 Best Romance Novels of All Time 20 Must-Read YA Historical Fiction Novels