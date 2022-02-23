Children's Deals

Book Riot’s Children Book Deals for February 23, 2022

This content contains affiliate links. When you buy through these links, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Dynamite Entertainment

Today’s edition of kids' book deals is sponsored by Dynamite Entertainment

Featured Deals

A Sari for Ammi
$1.99 A Sari for Ammi by Mamta Nainy
Get This Deal
Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story)
$2.99 Everything Sad Is Untrue: (a true story) by Daniel Nayeri
Get This Deal
Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy
$2.99 Never After: The Thirteenth Fairy by Melissa de la Cruz
Get This Deal
InvestiGators
$2.99 InvestiGators by John Patrick Green
Get This Deal