Your New Favorite Source for Bookish Deep Dives

Hear ye! Hear ye! Book Riot has a new premium space featuring deep dives from experts on all things books and reading. Book Riot’s The Deep Dive features fascinating stories, informed takes, useful advice, and more exclusive content delivered directly to subscribers.

If you love reading about books as much as you love reading books, this newsletter is for you. We’re tapping the experts to share longer gems based on years of knowledge about books and publishing, experiences as readers and book curators, and research on lesser-known histories to illuminate and inspire book lovers.

Your first couple of reads are on the house. Learn about Mexican history through Like Water for Chocolate and find a power reader’s guide to reading logs and trackers.

If you want more, support the work by subscribing to our long form series for $5/month. Enjoy helpful insights to enrich your reading experience and debunk misconceptions around books and reading, delivered to your inbox twice a month and permanently available to paid subscribers through the website.

Once you’re a paid subscriber, explore our archive of deep dives! Follow us down the rabbit hole of the mystifying phenomenon that is Colleen Hoover, consider queer characters who rewrite their destinies, hear about why it’s okay to step away from those reading resolutions, and so much more.

Book Deals Newsletter Sign up for our Book Deals newsletter and get up to 80% off books you actually want to read. Thank you for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. By signing up you agree to our terms of use

If you’re on the fence or need some time before making the commitment, a free subscription will get you The Splash Pad, which rounds up some of our experts’ recommended reading and bookish lifestyle goods once a month.

Come on over and explore the deep end with us!